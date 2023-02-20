Comox senior has her specialized e-trike stolen

Barb Dobree’s Evelo Compass Electric Trike was stolen from her Comox strata’s underground parking lot sometime over the weekend. Photos supplied.

Barb Dobree wants her wheels back.

The Comox senior discovered Sunday morning that a thief stole her Evelo Compass electric trike from its parking stall in the underground parking lot at her strata in Comox.

“Our condo was having a clean-up day yesterday (Sunday, Feb. 19),” she said. “A whole bunch of people from the strata council were down there and they noticed my trike wasn’t there. So one of them phoned me to ask if the trike was in for maintenance. I said ‘no’ and they said, ‘well, it’s not there.’”

Dobree bought the bike a couple of years ago, to help her remain independent.

“I have a health condition where I am no longer allowed to drive, so I had to sell my car, and my walking is not that great, even though I am in a central location,” she said. “And I certainly can’t carry groceries. So I decided I needed something. I spent the better part of a winter researching these trikes… I just don’t have the balance for a two-wheeler.”

She eventually found the vehicle to meet all her needs in Seattle., and bought it in 2021.

Any hopes of catching the thief on video were dashed when Dobree asked about security footage.

“There are signs down there saying there are (security cameras on-site) but I just found out they are fake,” said Dobree, who said the bike was locked with a chain lock through the rear wheels and at the handlebars. “There was no sign of break-in anywhere, and they left the lock and the cover for the trike behind. I tried my key on the lock and it still works. I was told it was the kind of lock that can’t be picked, so I don’t know what to think. I do have it insured, but it’s $1,000 deductible.”

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file # 23-2577.

“I need my wheels,” said Dobree.

