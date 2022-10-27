The Comox Strathcona Waste Management district will be increasing tipping fees in January, 2023. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

The Comox Strathcona Waste Management district will be increasing tipping fees in January, 2023. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Comox Strathcona Waste Management tipping fees going up Jan. 1

Fees will help drive positive change, reduce load contamination

Tipping fees at Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) facilities will be going up in 2023.

The fee changes are intended to drive positive behavioural change and reduce unneeded waste through financial penalties and higher enforcement about contaminated loads, according to a release from CSWM.

“We understand that increased costs for residents and businesses are never ideal but necessary to keep up with rising costs to balance the solid waste budget,” said Vivian Schau, Senior Manager of CSWM Services. “To reduce your tip fee, we are encouraging customers to sort your materials before coming to the landfill and divert recyclables which will save you both time and money.

“The goal of this tip fee update is to encourage behavior change aimed at reducing waste and thereby extending the life of our landfill, which ultimately saves money for all taxpayers.”

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the new rates will be as follows:

Material

Unit

Current Rate

 New Rates Change

Municipal solid waste

Per Tonne

$140

$145

 $5

Asbestos-containing material

 Per Tonne $250 $275 $25
Clean Fill Per Tonne $15 $25 $10
Clean wood waste Per Tonne $120 $100 -$20

Construction and demolition waste with recyclable materials/prohibited waste

 Per Tonne $140 $330 $180
Cut grass and leaves Per Tonne $0 $65 $65
Gypsum – divertible Per Tonne $225 $240 $15
Mattresses

Per Unit

 $15 $20 $5
Refrigerant containing units that are not covered by Stewardship Materials Per Tonne $15

 $145 $130

Rubble

 Per Tonne $15 $25 $10
Non-Stewardship tires and tires on rims Per Tonne $140

 $145 $5

The violations and penalties have also been updated, which helps provide clarity and add enforcement tools for the service. These include allowing the regional district to levy fines to cover costs of proper disposal, and the ability to prohibit people who contravene the bylaws. That ability will be specifically geared towards offensive and repeated behaviour.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Newswaste disposal

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Power out for more than 10,000 homes and businesses in Cowichan Valley; rest of Island not as hard hit
Next story
Fatality confirmed at northwest B.C. gold mine

Just Posted

Author Jordan Scott’s book I Talk Like A River was a 2020 New York Times Best Children’s Book of the Year. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Finding his voice

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner will play at this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. (Photo by Kendrahopephotography)
Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Contributed photo, left to right: CR Lawyers LLP partner Lyle Carlstrom, Jiffy Lube owners Kevin Wilson and Boom Khianchanat, IWC executive director Jim Brennan, and IWC finance and office manager Amy Gibson.
Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre

Pop-up banner image