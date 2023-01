Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells. Traffic was at a standstill in both directions on Ryan Road East as firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ryan Road East. Photo by Michelle Wells.

Comox Valley RCMP closed Ryan Road East between Anderton Road and Military Way due to a structure fire late Friday afternoon, Jan. 6.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a property on the 1800 block of Ryan Road East, next to the road.

Unconfirmed reports are that the structure is a residential home. There is no word yet on injuries or the extent of damage to the home.

More to come…

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

