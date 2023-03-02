Comox takes step forward to examine feasibility of summer market

Staff to engage with the organization to establish a summer market at the Community Center field

Spring means flowers and the return of the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market to the Exhibition Grounds. Katarina Stolting of Gratefully Grown and others were set up for business Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Comox council took another step forward in the possible creation of a summer market following a request from a pair of residents earlier this year.

At Wednesday’s (March 1) council meeting, council unanimously voted to have staff engage with the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market to establish a summer market at the Community Center field as soon as feasible.

In late 2022, Cleo Tetrault and Holly Brotherston, both representing Love Local Food Co., appeared as a delegation at a council meeting with their idea for a weekly Thursday evening market in Comox beginning June 2023.

The duo suggested the idea of a hybrid-style market with artisans, small business owners and growers every week in Marina Park from 4 to 7 p.m. until September.

They asked council to partner with them for a financial and/or in-kind infrastructure donation, but Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer told council they are prohibited by the Community Charter from providing assistance to a for-profit business.

In his report to council Wednesday, Wall noted council should give thought as to whether they would like to see a summer market at Marina Park, the Community Center field or another location; the importance of the establishment of a market in the near term versus the long term stability market provision and the local entrepreneurial nature of the proposal made by Local Local Food versus the established long-standing provision on markets in the Valley by the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market.

Wall added the recommendation from staff is to move forward with the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market due to it’s long track record of providing the service along with the ability of the organization to provide a summer market with minimal municipal resources.



