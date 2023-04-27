Comox Valley After Hours Urgent Care Clinic moving to 10 Street in Courtenay

The Comox Valley Nursing Centre at 615 10th Street - half a block east of the Courtenay Fire Hall - will become the new location for the Comox Valley After Hours Urgent Care Clinic as of May 1, 2023.

The Comox Valley After Hours Urgent Care Clinic, currently housed at the Washington Park Medical Clinic, will relocate to the Comox Valley Nursing Centre at 615 10th Street – half a block east of the Courtenay Fire Hall – effective May 1.

Starting May 1, the After Hours Urgent Care Clinic on 10th Street will continue its service:

· Monday to Friday, 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

· Weekends and holidays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

· People can access the clinic by calling 250-331-8099.

The Island Health-owned and operated Comox Valley After Hours Urgent Care Clinic provides after-hours access to non-emergency, urgent care for medical concerns that cannot wait to be seen by a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Care is provided for people who need medical care within 12 to 24 hours, or are hurt and need to see a doctor or NP quickly.

The After Hours Urgent Care Clinic is not an urgent and primary care centre. The After Hours Urgent Care Clinic was established in 2021 by the Comox Valley Division of Family Practice, in partnership with Island Health, as a community response to expand access to evening and weekend urgent primary care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinic has served more than 9,000 patients since opening. The team for the Comox Valley After Hours Urgent Care Clinic includes one FTE doctor and one FTE nurse with support from medical office assistants.

“All the dedicated family physicians in the Comox Valley are committed to (continuing) this service,” said Comox Valley Division of Family Practice co-chair, Dr. Samantha McRae. “We’re pleased to move this service to the Comox Valley Nursing Centre to serve our community. We know there is much work to do in primary care, and in partnership, we are committed to continue advocating for increased access in the Comox Valley.”

Island Health, the Comox Valley Division of Family Practice, First Nations Health Authority, and all other partners are committed to continuing the work to expand primary care in the Comox Valley. The Comox Valley Primary Care Network has supported the expansion of team-based care in physician offices while establishing and enhancing clinics and services.

“With this move, people in the Comox Valley will continue to be able to access urgent care during evenings and weekends thanks to the partnership with the Comox Valley Division of Family Practice,” said Island Health board chair, Leah Hollins. “The Comox Valley nursing Centre is ready to carry on the vital work started at the Washington Park Medical Clinic.”

As partners in the Comox Valley Primary Care Network, the Comox Valley Division of Family Practice, Island Health, local physicians and nurse practitioners – supported by the Family Practices Services Committee of the Doctors of BC and the Ministry of Health – are continuing to develop and invest in the Comox Valley Primary Care Network.

