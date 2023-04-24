On April 24, the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced that Tracey Clarke is taking over the position of executive director. Photo submitted

Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director

Tracey Clarke takes over role and will continue to manage Courtenay BIA on interim part-time basis

The Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce now has a new executive director.

On April 24, the board of directors announced that Tracey Clarke is taking over the position. A long-time resident of the Comox Valley, Clarke is an established community leader through her work experience and volunteer contributions.

The board noted she has practical experience dealing with and responding to business members’ issues and concerns and she has successfully advocated on behalf of businesses to various levels of government. Clarke demonstrates an ability to build community via collaborative partnerships and innovative events and programs.

She has experience with local business organizations including the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association, the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market, the Black Creek Community Centre and the City of Courtenay.

In addition to her duties as executive director, Clarke will continue to manage the Courtenay BIA on a part-time basis for an interim period until a replacement is in place.

Clarke will be at the chamber’s annual general meeting set for April 25 at 5 p.m. at 40 Knots Winery.


