Comox Valley Community Foundation launches 2022 Neighbourhood Small Grants

Applications are now being accepted from individuals in the Comox Valley for the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program until Wednesday, April 20, announced the Comox Valley Community Foundation.

The NSG program offers small grants of up to $500 for community-based projects to help connect neighbours while following all public health guidelines.

In a change from 2021, this year’s program will only have one application period. Projects can take place anytime from April until December, but applications must be received before April 20.

“We are working hard to get the word out that this year if you want to run a project in the fall or winter, you need to apply now,” said Christine Helpard, CVCF’s president. “A total of 38 projects were funded through two rounds of applications in 2021 and we hope to continue to see this program grow.”

Neighbourhood Small Grants are designed to kickstart our community’s imagination and create connections within neighbourhoods. Projects could be, but are not limited to:

• Sharing the arts

• Example: Neighbourhood musician’s event/jam session in the park; art workshop

• Celebration of Indigenous culture and language

• Example: Indigenous cultural event (e.g., craft night, harvesting traditional food, etc.)

• Sharing of skills and knowledge across generations

• Example: Youth teaching seniors to use iPad/tablets

• Growing and eating local food

• Example: Mushroom growing/harvesting; community garden work bees; composting projects

• Youth-led projects

• Example: Youth journaling project (e.g., interviewing seniors); reading buddy program (youth reading to young children and/or to seniors)

• Diversity and Inclusion

• Example: Host a 2SLGBTQIA+ event (e.g., Pride event); parking lot BBQ for your townhouse complex with all residents invited; moms and toddlers’ event.

Neighbourhood Small Grants projects must be free, accessible, and welcoming for all. Check out stories from past grant recipients to get inspired: https://neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/stories/.

Detailed information regarding Neighbourhood Small Grants as well as the link to the application is available on the Foundation’s website: https://cvcfoundation.org/nsg.

Since 1996, CVCF has awarded $5 million to more than 175 local non-profits and 250 students in the form of grants and scholarships. As a funder, the foundation supports all not-for-profit and charitable organizations in our community so that they may respond to the pressing and ever-evolving needs and priorities of residents.

For further information about building the CVCF’s community fund, visit www.cvcfoundation.org or call 250-338-8444.

