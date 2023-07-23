The Comox Valley Cougars recently competed at the Provincial Track and Field Jamboree (ages U16 - senior) in Nanaimo. Photo submitted

Comox Valley Cougars excel at competitions

Notable results from Nanaimo from Gillian Galik, Tyson Servos and Kaiden U-Ming

The Comox Valley Cougars recently competed at the Provincial Track and Field Jamboree (ages U16 – senior) in Nanaimo July 6 from 8 and the JD Champs for ages 9-13 this past weekend in North Delta with a long list of great results.

Full results are available through www.bcathletics.org.

Notable results from Nanaimo from Gillian Galik, Tyson Servos and Kaiden U-Ming. They were all named to the B.C. team travelling to Sherbrooke, Que. in August to compete at Legion National Championships for javelin.

Galik and Servos won their events at provincials and U-Ming was second. Galik also finished with the silver medal in pentathlon, completing five events in one day.


