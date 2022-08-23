A revised Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy will be presented to the CVRD board Sept. 20. File photo

Comox Valley directors to consider revised wood smoke reduction strategy

In May, the Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy was presented to the Comox Valley Regional District board, which provided feedback to staff and recommendations for incorporation. A revised strategy will be presented to the board on Sept. 20.

“Misinformation regarding air quality and the draft strategy are circulating within the community,” said Ton Trieu, manager of planning services. “We are encouraging residents to be wary of information regarding this matter and potential impersonations of CVRD directors.”

To watch the Sept. 20 board meeting, residents can tune-in online or come to the CVRD main office at 770 Harmston Ave. in Courtenay. The revised strategy and agenda for the meeting will be available at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/agendas.

For more information about the Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy and current air quality initiatives, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/airshedroundtable.

