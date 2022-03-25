Comox Valley grad ceremonies going outdoors this year

“They are looking forward to going back to a regular grad ceremony.”

Comox Valley grads lined up in automobile processions for their celebrations in 2021. Record file photo

High school grads the last two years have had to resort to some creative ways to celebrate commencement.

COVID-19 restrictions have pushed aside the traditional gatherings to make way for methods such as drive-through ceremonies.

“The last couple of years our grad ceremonies and procedures have been somewhat different,” assistant superintendent Geoff Manning said. “It’s been a big challenge, and our schools have really risen to the occasion and put on some fantastic events.”

At the March board of education meeting, he provided an update of what School District 71 schools are planning for the end of this school year.

“They are very happy to report that they are looking forward to going back to a regular grad ceremony,” said Manning, who outlined some of the graduation festivities.

Highland Secondary will hold their outdoor ceremony the afternoon of May 28 at the Filberg.

Georges P. Vanier Secondary is planning to use the exhibition grounds, weather-permitting, or will move the event into the Comox Valley Sports Centre in the event of inclement weather. The date is set for June 25, or June 24 if it is moved indoors.

Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School Ecole Secondaire is planning an outdoor event at the field between the school and Valley View Elementary on June 18, or will move indoors if needed.

Glacier View Secondary is planning a grad for June 23 in the afternoon at Simms Park.

“All of our schools are planning outdoor festivities and hope to be able to run at full capacity,” Manning said.



