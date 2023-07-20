Comox Valley hero awarded with Citizen Service Award but faces an uncertain future

Comox Mayor Nicole Minions (left) and Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner (right) awarded Junyi Liu the Citizen Service Award, on July 12, after the man saved a woman from the fire at the Comox Esso gas station on the night of May 20. (Photo from Town of Comox’s Twitter)

“It was a quiet evening and there were not many customers,” recounts Comox Esso station co-owner Junyi Liu. “I was the only one there when it happened.”

It was just before 7 p.m., on May 20, that a woman crashed into a gas pump resulting in an immediate blaze.

“I was looking outside through the window when the vehicle hit the pump,” says Liu. “At that moment, I just pressed all the emergency buttons, grabbed the extinguisher, and ran outside.”

Once Liu witnessed the true extent of the uncontainable blaze, he dropped everything he had in his hands and went straight to the car.

“I opened the driver’s door and took (the woman) out of her vehicle and moved her somewhere safe,” mentions Liu.

Though he briefly experienced fear, Liu’s instinct automatically kicked in.

“Everything I did was just automatic, I didn’t think about anything. It went so fast.”

A few minutes later, the Comox Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

“It was a very spectacular fire,” says Fire Chief Gord Schreiner. “I didn’t realize the efforts that he had done until after we had seen some videos of him pulling out the woman. It was quite remarkable.”

Battling the blaze for over three hours, and witnessing the firsthand damage caused by the flames, Schreiner noted that without Liu’s intervention, the event could have taken a darker turn.

“It was a very quick action on his part and more than likely save the life of the person in the car,” says Schreiner. “He made a big difference and risked his own well-being in doing so.”

Citizen Service Award

On July 12, Comox Mayor Nicole Minions and Schreiner awarded Liu with the Citizen Service Award.

Granted only to those who perform outstanding civic acts, Liu was considered deserving of this distinction by the town council and fire department of Comox.

“It’s very rare (that we give this award),” says Schreiner. “In this particular case, he saved a life, which is something that the fire department couldn’t do because we could not be there that fast.”

Thankful, Liu humbly received the award.

“That was a big surprise,” admits Liu. “I didn’t think that I did something big. I think anyone else who would have been there would have done the same thing as I did.”

An uncertain future

Despite being rewarded and praised by various community leaders, Liu’s future remains in a precarious state.

Immigrating from China in 2015, the 40-year-old man devoted all of his life’s savings to buying the Esso gas station along with his cousin.

However, with the event that unfolded on May 20, Liu is left with nothing.

“It’s hard to say it and how I feel right now,” says Liu. “I was very busy when I was working there. I almost work every day, but now I have nothing to do.

“It looks like we won’t be able to rebuild the business with the money from the insurance company.”

But more importantly than the financial losses, Liu mentions that owning this venture was his opportunity to gain his permanent residency.

Now, he has to go through the immigration process all over again.

Regardless of the challenges he’s currently facing, Liu still adorns a shy but permanent smile. Optimistic, the man has no intentions to leave the Valley – the place he now calls home.

“I’ve been here for eight years and it’s very beautiful,” says Liu. “But the most beautiful part is actually the people here. Every time I came back from China people would say ‘Welcome home.’ It makes me feel very good. I like it here. If I have the chance to live here, I would like to dedicate myself to this community.”

