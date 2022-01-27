Kindergarten registration for programs of choice has been strong. File photo

Comox Valley kindergarten programs of choice registration strong

Regular kindergarten registration runs between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4

School District 71 is seeing strong response already to registration for programs of choice.

These kindergarten options opened Jan. 24, and many families were immediately signing up children for programs.

“Within the first four minutes, we had 75 hits for registrations for those programs of choice,” assistant superintendent Geoff Manning told the board at the Jan. 25 board meeting.

At the time of the meeting, the district had 92 responses for French immersion kindergarten, along with 54 for Montessori. With regular kindergarten and all programs included, the district expects about 590 students to enter the public school system for next year.

This is the time of the year for parents to enrol their kids in kindergarten, and for the district, it is important in providing information to make projections on the coming school year. Regular kindergarten registration runs Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

“This gives us a really good idea to see if we’re going to be hitting our targets or not,” Manning said. “We’ll watch those numbers. Hopefully, they roll in as projected.”

The district also has registration starting in early February for late French immersion, and in late February or early March for Navigate (NIDES) Compass Program kindergarten and the Fine Arts eCademy (FAe) kindergarten.


School District 71

