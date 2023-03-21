The organization hosts games for anyone 35 and older on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. at the CFB Comox gym. Photo submitted

Comox Valley Masters Basketball looking for new players

The organization hosts games for anyone 35 and older on Sundays

For those looking to shoot hopes throughout the weekend, Comox Valley Masters Basketball is looking for new players.

The organization hosts games for anyone 35 and older on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. at the CFB Comox gymnasium.

Games run for 1.5 hours and the pick-up style format has four teams grouped together each week playing simultaneously on two courts, intending to balance the players’ size and skill on all four teams.

Comox Valley Masters Basketball runs from October to May, but newcomers throughout the year are welcome. The ages of the players range from 35 to 70-plus years old.

Email cvmbball@shaw.ca for more information about the league.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
