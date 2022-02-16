The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association is replacing the Chiefs name and logo with an image that does not invoke Indigenous stereotypes. File photo

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association is replacing the Chiefs name and logo with an image that does not invoke Indigenous stereotypes. File photo

Comox Valley Minor Hockey seeks financial aid to help rebrand project

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association is requesting financial assistance from the regional district to help its rebranding project.

Last year, in conjunction with the K’omoks First Nation, the CVMHA decided to replace the Chiefs name and logo with an image that does not invoke Indigenous stereotypes.

“The Comox Valley Flyers is the name we have chosen,” association member Trevor Pritoula said in a Feb.15 presentation to the CVRD board. “We embrace this name. We feel it represents a powerful, fast, above-the-rest entity.”

Pritoula noted the name has a local connection to 19 Wing, to wildlife and to airplanes.

With more than 500 players in the five- to 20-year age bracket, the CVMHA has the highest number of users of local ice surfaces. It operates on an annual budget of about $215,000. Funding assistance will help the association purchase new uniforms.

The rebrand project budget is $65-70,000 to order uniforms. The association has raised $30,000. It hopes for $30-40,000 assistance, and $8,000-$10,000 from a title sponsor.

Courtenay director Wendy Morin asked if the CVMHA educates players about the topic of breaking down stereotypes.

“I think it’s such a huge learning opportunity to go beyond just changing the name,” she said.

Simon Morgan of the CVMHA agreed the rebrand provides a learning opportunity for young players.

Courtenay director Doug Hillian asked if there is a low income program to help families pay registration fees. Morgan noted the First Shift Program offers six ice sessions and coaching, and half price for the first season.

Pritoula said fees will need to increase substantially to cover rebrand costs.

The board received the presentation and will respond to the association’s request.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Regional Districthockey

Previous story
Advocates say Canada can’t save struggling B.C. salmons stocks without Alaska’s help
Next story
RCMP: 4 facing conspiracy to murder charges in wake of Alberta border blockade

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Record’s Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Off The Page podcast: Vancouver Island MusicFest

Left to right: Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Lindsey James from North Island Hospital Comox Valley campus (CVH), Shelagh Kantor from CVH, Lezlie Chasse from Peninsula Co-op, Murray Endert from CVH, and Wendy Gibson from CVH as Peninsula Co-op presents a $5,000 cheque to the CVHF for the purchase Resusci Anne, used in training.
Peninsula Co-Op donates $5,000 to Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation

The Merville General Store was robbed in the early morning of Feb. 15, 2022. Black Press file photo
Early morning robbery in Merville

Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to James McKerricher of LUSH Valley Food Action Society. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle. Photo by Bonner Photograph
Comox Valley Food Bank and LUSH big winners in Rotary’s Everybody Eats raffle