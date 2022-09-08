Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a stop in the Comox Valley in 1994 - the year she along with Prince Philip visited Vancouver Island to open the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother

Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a stop in the Comox Valley in 1994 - the year she along with Prince Philip visited Vancouver Island to open the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother

Comox Valley politicians reflect on Queen’s passing

‘Her passing marks the end of an era’

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing today (Sept.8), Comox Valley politicians reflected on the former head of state in Canada.

Rachel Blaney, Member of Parliament for North Island – Powell River explained she was in the middle of a caucus meeting when she heard the Royal Family had been called to Balmoral Castle in Scotland – an indication things were not going well, she said.

“That’s when we heard that the Queen had passed. Of course, we’re all very sorry to hear of that.”

She noted many people, regardless of opinions on the monarch, have respect for a young woman taking on a pivotal role, as she has overseen the past 70 years of significant change to the Commonwealth.

From the moment she came into the position, Blaney said she always reflects on the fact that she has been in the public eye and noted while there was a certain amount of privilege that came with the role, there was also a lack of privacy.

“Agree or disagree with the monarch, there is an element of sacrifice that goes with being in these roles.”

She added at the moment, there is uncertainty about how the Queen’s passing will be addressed in Parliament. She is preparing for more details to come as she gets ready to return on Sept. 19, however, the date may change as a result of her passing.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells noted in a message on Facebook that the city joins the global community in mourning the loss of the Queen, and that flags at City of Courtenay facilities have been lowered to half-mast.

“Her extended reign over the Commonwealth for more than 70 years was remarkable in her sense of duty, fully dedicated to public service to the very end.

“On this sad and historic day, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the people of the United Kingdom, at home and abroad, including those living here in our community. Her passing marks the end of an era.”

Town of Comox acting Mayor Jonathan Kerr noted the flags at town hall will also be lowered to half-mast to mark the Queen’s passing.

Kerr remarked on her extraordinary devotion to service and the profound impact she had on generation after generation during her 70-year reign that will leave a lasting legacy.

“Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, members of the Commonwealth, people of the United Kingdom and communities from around the world who will come together to celebrate a life well-lived and served.”

The Queen visited the Comox Valley a few times throughout her reign. She along with members of the Royal Family visited CFB Comox, Comox and Courtenay in 1971, and made a stop at Lewis Park in Courtenay. She also visited the area in 1994 as part of a trip to British Columbia along with Prince Philip to open the Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

With files from Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror


RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Royal family

