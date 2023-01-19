James 'Sparky' Healey went missing in Courtenay on Jan. 18.

Comox Valley RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

  • Jan. 19, 2023 9:30 a.m.
  • News

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to locate a 67-year-old Courtenay man reported missing on Jan. 18.

Mark Healey, also known as “Sparky”, was last seen on January 18, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m. on 5th Street in Courtenay. He is approximately 5’3”, with grey hair and blue eyes and he was last known to be wearing a grey vest, green hospital pants, slippers, and a baseball hat. He was pushing his walker and requires daily medical attention.

If you locate Mark or know of his whereabouts, please stay with him and contact the Comox Valley RCMP by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 250-338-1321 and reference file number 2023-876.

Comox ValleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gold River elementary school reopens after being closed for two days
Next story
More universities reviewing honorary degrees given to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Just Posted

This Courtenay home in Crown Isle is one of the nine grand prize options in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. Photos supplied
Courtenay home a grand prize option in BC Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

James 'Sparky' Healey went missing in Courtenay on Jan. 18.
Comox Valley RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Island Health has issued a toxic drug advisory for the Comox Valley. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Island Health issues a toxic drug warning for the Comox Valley

Team Canada applauds Morgan Jackson as she skates with the winner’s cup at the 2023 U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Sweden. Photo supplied
Courtenay-raised hockey player wins world gold