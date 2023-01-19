Comox Valley RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to locate a 67-year-old Courtenay man reported missing on Jan. 18.

Mark Healey, also known as “Sparky”, was last seen on January 18, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m. on 5th Street in Courtenay. He is approximately 5’3”, with grey hair and blue eyes and he was last known to be wearing a grey vest, green hospital pants, slippers, and a baseball hat. He was pushing his walker and requires daily medical attention.

If you locate Mark or know of his whereabouts, please stay with him and contact the Comox Valley RCMP by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 250-338-1321 and reference file number 2023-876.

Comox ValleyRCMP