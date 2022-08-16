Comox Valley RCMP is investigating after receiving several complaints of a man who allegedly exposed himself while riding his bicycle. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP investigating series of indecent exposures

Police have arrested one suspect

The Comox Valley RCMP is investigating after receiving several complaints of a man who allegedly exposed himself while riding his bicycle.

On Aug. 12 around 11:30 a.m., a complaint was received from women reporting they were walking on a path in Idiens Park in Courtenay near the play structure off of Idiens Way when they were passed multiple times by a man on a bicycle who allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of them. (File 2022-12400)

On Aug. 12, just before 5 p.m., a second complaint was received reporting that two female youths were walking on a path parallel to Sheraton at Cummings roads in Courtenay when they were also passed multiple times by a man who allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of them. (File 2022-12424)

The man in the events was described as a tall, slender, fair-skinned Caucasian male in his 20s, with brown wavy hair and red facial hair, riding a dark coloured bicycle.

On Aug. 14, just after midnight, a third complaint was received reporting that a woman was being followed by a man who was exposing himself near the intersection of Anderton Road at Guthrie Road. During this incident, police were able to contain the area and with the assistance of a police dog, they were able to locate and arrest a suspect, who also matched the description of the suspect in the previous incidents. (File 2022-12483)

Investigators believe that the three events may have been committed by the same person.

Comox Valley RCMP is requesting anyone with video surveillance from residences situated along the pathways described above to contact the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-338-1321.


RCMP

