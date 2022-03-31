Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing man

54-year old Michael Davey was last seen on March 30, 2022 in Courtenay. Photo via Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are looking to locate 54-year-old Michael Davey who was last seen on March 30 in Courtenay.

“Michael requires medical attention and we would like to find him as soon as possible,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP Media Relations Officer. “He was last seen wearing a pink tie-dyed hoodie and blue jeans, carrying a blue backpack.”

If you see Michael Davey, or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley RCMP Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

