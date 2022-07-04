Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing youth

The Comox Valley RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a missing youth.

Rohan Baptiste, 13, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 1 at Lewis Park in Courtenay. He is an Indigenous youth, approximately 5’11” tall and 190 lb.

“Rohan is a very street smart kid and could have easily made his way anywhere on Vancouver Island or beyond,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “He requires daily medication and has no way of obtaining it while he is missing.”

Rohan was last seen wearing olive green -oloured sweat pants, a sky blue coloured t-shirt, a bright green “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” baseball hat, a green jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rohan Baptiste is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

