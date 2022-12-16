Comox Valley RCMP looking for shoplifting suspect

The Comox Valley RCMP have released surveillance footage of this shoplifter in hopes of identifying her.

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for assistance to identify the person who allegedly stole over $100 worth of merchandise from a Courtenay grocery store.

Investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the suspect with the hope of identifying them and moving forward with the investigation, said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP, on the detachment’s Twitter account. This suspect may be associated (with) a black Honda Fit.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-3853. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

