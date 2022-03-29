Comox Valley RCMP looking for tips on vehicle arson

A truck and trailer on Piercy Avenue sustained damage from the fire

Someone set fire to a truck and trailer in Courtenay recently.

Comox Valley RCMP issued a news release in the late afternoon on March 26 about the incident earlier in the week.

The Major Crime Unit is now looking for help from the public, especially through available surveillance footage, for the fire on March 22.

That evening at 10:24 p.m., the police were alerted to a suspicious fire at the 2700-block of Piercy Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a truck and trailer had been damaged by the fire.

It would be very helpful to investigators if local residents could check their surveillance cameras, said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP. We are looking for footage on Piercy Avenue between 17th Street and 26th Street after 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information or camera footage (dash camera or home camera) is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-4044.



