Comox Valley RCMP looking for used cell phones

The Comox Valley RCMP Special Victims Unit is in need of old cell phones to distribute to victims of intimate partner violence. Black Press file photo

For several years now, the Comox Valley RCMP Special Victims Unit has been taking donations of old cell phones, cleaning them up, and handing them out to victims of intimate partner violence. Perhaps you have an old cell phone laying around that you are able to donate.

When you’re hurt, feeling unsafe or threatened, you should call for help – but what if you don’t have a phone? During a violent encounter, a person may be frantically looking for a device to call emergency personnel to either de-escalate the situation or provide emergency assistance.

Often during an incident, there is yelling, chaos, violence, struggling, and trying to escape, regularly with children. A call to 911 could mean the difference between being violently attacked and being able to leave before an assault occurs, it could mean medical services are on their way or it could mean a safe place to sleep for the night . Cell phones are also essential for after the incident, with safety planning and having the ability to reach out to services and supports. Having access to a phone is essential.

If you would like to donate a phone, please ensure the following:

• The phone uses a SIM card only (older phones cannot be used on modern networks)

• The phone does not have a cracked screen

• The phone has a battery

• Apple devices must be signed out of the Apple ID and passcode turned off

• Android devices must be signed out of Google Play or any other account that links the owner to the phone

Please include a charger if possible.

The donated phones will serve as a potential lifeline for victims of domestic violence here in the Comox Valley. They can be used in case of an emergency to call for help.

Phones can be dropped off at the Comox Valley RCMP Detachment at 800 Ryan Rd., in Courtenay.

–Comox Valley RCMP

