Comox Valley RCMP nab 7 impaired drivers in a 4-hour span

Comox Valley RCMP officers put in yeoman’s work on the evening of July 6, taking seven impaired drivers off the roads in less than four hours.

The first driver was pulled over just before 11 p.m. on Cliffe Avenue for driving without proper headlights. The driver was issued a three-day driving prohibition for being impaired by alcohol.

The second driver was stopped because he appeared to be smoking cannabis and the officer wanted to ensure his sobriety. This driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition for being impaired by drugs.

The third driver was pulled over after the officer observed the driver swerve the vehicle suddenly into oncoming traffic and then back into their lane. This driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and their car was impounded for 30 days for being impaired by alcohol.

The fourth driver was stopped for speeding on Island Highway South by Beachwood Road. This driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, speeding ticket, and their car was impounded for 30 days for being impaired by alcohol.

The fifth driver was a new driver, stopped for speeding. This driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition for being impaired by alcohol and a speeding ticket.

The sixth driver was pulled over on Lerwick Road in Courtenay at 1:44 a.m. This driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and their car was impounded for 30 days for being impaired by alcohol.

It was approximately 2:45 a.m. when the seventh driver was arrested for impaired driving after crashing her vehicle into another vehicle parked on Kilpatrick Avenue in Courtenay. Criminal charges are being recommended against this driver. She was released from police custody with an upcoming court date.

All in all, it was a busy night for RCMP officers.

“In the midst of all of these impaired drivers being removed from our roads, frontline officers were also attending calls from the public,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni. “They were responding to calls for assisting Emergency Health Services, found property, an assault, well-being checks, someone screaming, people gathering and possibly using drugs, a noise complaint, a group of what appeared to be teenagers spray-painting a building, vehicles doing doughnuts in a parking lot, and a disturbance.”

According to ICBC, on average, 11 people are killed and 310 injured in 550 impaired driving related crashes on Vancouver Island every year. These crashes are preventable. No matter where you are this summer, if you plan to drink, don’t drive.

For more information, please visit the ICBC website to read about the price of alcohol and drug impaired driving.

