Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff

Police were on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7) due to a standoff with a resident who claimed he was armed. (Terry Farrell/Record staff)

The Comox Valley RCMP released a statement Monday morning, regarding the standoff in Cumberland Sunday.

Officers were called to a residence on Rydal Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. after a complaint of an assault.

RELATED: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody

Upon arrival, a man at the residence indicated to police that he was in possession of weapons, possibly firearms, and refused to exit or surrender upon arrest.

“All of the people who were inside the residence were allowed to leave upon the arrival of the frontline members – only the suspect remained inside the residence,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP.

The Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators were called to the scene. The crisis negotiators worked with the man for several hours before police flushed him out of the home with tear gas. The man was arrested upon his exit from the house.

“We would like to thank the residents of Cumberland for their patience and understanding as this situation unfolded, especially those directly impacted,” said Terragni. “We’d also like to thank the citizens who dropped off water and snacks for our officers at the scene.”

Terragni made a plea with the public to use caution when reacting to such situations online.

“During these quickly unfolding situations, the Comox Valley RCMP request that the public refrain from posting photos of our officers at the scene,” she said in the statement. “We ask this because posting photos of officers’ locations and the techniques they are using could potentially place lives at risk by compromising their safety and the objective to resolve the situation. Once the incident has concluded, the Comox Valley RCMP welcomes any photos or video to be posted.”

The 43-year-old Comox Valley man remains in police custody and faces a number of potential criminal charges connected to the incident.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyCrimeRCMP