Comox Valley RCMP surround a house on 10th street after receiveing a weapons complaint. Photo by Shannon Lynn.

Comox Valley RCMP respond to weapons complaint

The excitement on 10th Street in Courtenay Wednesday afternoon proved to be a false alarm.

Comox Valley RCMP surrounded a house on the 700 block of 10th Street late in the afternoon, with guns drawn.

“I can tell you it was a weapons complaint that turned out to be nothing,” said RCMP media liaison Const. Monika Terragni. “No weapon was found.”

Meanwhile, the sound of sirens and flashing lights on our streets will be commonplace this evening and tomorrow, as the Tour de Rock Cops for cancer team visits schools in the area, before heading south to Parksville on their annual cross-Island tour to raise money for children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.

Comox ValleyRCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
‘Hundreds of thousands’ waiting for medical imaging in B.C., radiologists say

Just Posted

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… business leaders

Eugen and Oksana Moisieieva, along with their daughters Agnes, 6, and Amina, 4, fled Ukraine this year following Russia’s attacks. Photo by Ali Roddam
Building up and building over: how the Valley community is rising up to support a Ukrainian family

PM 2.5 concentrations are highest during the winter months and evenings. File photo
Courtenay considers ways to regulate excessive wood smoke

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

Pop-up banner image