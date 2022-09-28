Comox Valley RCMP respond to weapons complaint

The excitement on 10th Street in Courtenay Wednesday afternoon proved to be a false alarm.

Comox Valley RCMP surrounded a house on the 700 block of 10th Street late in the afternoon, with guns drawn.

“I can tell you it was a weapons complaint that turned out to be nothing,” said RCMP media liaison Const. Monika Terragni. “No weapon was found.”

Meanwhile, the sound of sirens and flashing lights on our streets will be commonplace this evening and tomorrow, as the Tour de Rock Cops for cancer team visits schools in the area, before heading south to Parksville on their annual cross-Island tour to raise money for children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.

Comox ValleyRCMP Briefs