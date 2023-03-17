File photo

Comox Valley RCMP search for missing man and his rowboat

Comox Valley RCMP is searching for a missing man and his rowboat, reported on Friday, March 17.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., police received a report of an unmanned rowboat floating in the ocean near Royston. The Joint Search and Rescue Centre (JRCC) was notified and launched crews to check the area, but did not locate the boat. Later in the morning, a 37-year-old man was reported missing from his residence after allegedly taking a rowboat from his property out into the ocean overnight. The JRCC was notified, launched additional crews to the area, and a more exhaustive search took place with the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Ground Search and Rescue.

Unfortunately, the man and his boat have not been located.

“The efforts to locate the missing man could be narrowed down by locating the rowboat,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “The rowboat is blue, between 14-16 feet long, made of Fiberglas and has a square back.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 37-year-old Christopher Mitchell or a boat matching the description is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP immediately and refer to file 2023-3957.

