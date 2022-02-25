Comox Valley RCMP searching for missing Comox Valley man

Comox Valley RCMP is looking to locate 22-year-old Matthew Stanfield after he did not show up for work on Feb. 23, and has stopped contacting friends and family.

Matthew is likely driving his blue 2014 Dodge Ram truck with B.C. licence plate RJ8795 and police believe he was in Mill Bay on the morning of Feb. 24, 2022, just before he was reported missing. Matthew is over 6 feet tall, 325 lb, with brown/red hair and brown eyes.

“This is out of character for Matthew and his family is worried,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP.

If you see Matthew Stanfield, or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

