Comox Valley RCMP seeking assistance in Courtenay Canada Day fraud

More than $4,500 of welding equipment was taken from Canadian Tire

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for public assistance to identify three suspects as more than $4,500 of welding equipment was taken from Canadian Tire on Canada Day.

On July 1, three suspects were seen on surveillance at Canadian Tire in Courtenay as they emptied out boxes of inexpensive items and replaced those items with significantly more expensive merchandise. The suspects left the store after allegedly only paying for the inexpensive items.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspects, or has information about this incident, is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-10502.

– Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley

