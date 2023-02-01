Comox Valley RCMP seeking truck following four-vehicle hit-and-run

In total, four parked vehicles were left damaged at the scene as a result of the hit-and-run on Feb. 1 in Courtenay. Facebook photo

The incident happened during the overnight hours of Feb. 1 in Courtenay

Four parked vehicles were damaged in an overnight hit-and-run on a Courtenay street Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Around 12:45 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP received a report from a witness who had heard a crash on the 1900-block of Fitzgerald Avenue, said Const. Monika Terragni, a spokesperson with the detachment.

“The witness reported that they looked outside in time to see a white pickup truck fleeing the scene. The pickup truck has been described as a white Chevrolet, newer model, with an amber light on the roof. The truck likely sustained significant front-end damage,” she noted.

In total, four parked vehicles were left damaged at the scene as a result of the hit-and-run.

Terragni added frontline members patrolled the area extensively, however, they did not locate the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2023-1633.



