Comox Valley RCMP seeking truck following four-vehicle hit-and-run

The incident happened during the overnight hours of Feb. 1 in Courtenay

In total, four parked vehicles were left damaged at the scene as a result of the hit-and-run on Feb. 1 in Courtenay. Facebook photo

Four parked vehicles were damaged in an overnight hit-and-run on a Courtenay street Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Around 12:45 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP received a report from a witness who had heard a crash on the 1900-block of Fitzgerald Avenue, said Const. Monika Terragni, a spokesperson with the detachment.

“The witness reported that they looked outside in time to see a white pickup truck fleeing the scene. The pickup truck has been described as a white Chevrolet, newer model, with an amber light on the roof. The truck likely sustained significant front-end damage,” she noted.

Terragni added frontline members patrolled the area extensively, however, they did not locate the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2023-1633.


Comox Valley

