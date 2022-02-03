Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after car strikes a pedestrian

Comox Valley RCMP are seeking any witnesses to a Jan. 29 MVI involving a pedestrian on 17 Street and Fitzgerald Avenue.

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after a vehicle in Courtenay struck a pedestrian on Jan. 29, 2022.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. Comox Valley RCMP received a 911 call to report that a pedestrian had been hit at the intersection of 17th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay. The vehicle, a white Hyundai Elantra, was making a left turn from 17th Street onto Fitzgerald Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out and the collision occurred.

Investigators are looking for additional witnesses to this collision.

“We believe that there was a woman at the scene who witnessed the collision; however, has not connected with police,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “Additionally, we believe that the vehicle in front of the Hyundai Elantra was a Tesla, which may have had recording capabilities at the time of the collision.”

If you witnessed this collision or if you have dashcam footage and were in the area around the time this collision occurred, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-1362.

The Record has reached out to RCMP for additional information on the file.