Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after sexual assault in Courtenay

  • Aug. 2, 2022 11:30 a.m.
  • News
Comox Valley RCMP cruiser. Photo submitted

Major Crime Unit investigators are seeking witnesses after a concerning assault that occurred on Sunday, July 31, in Courtenay.

The victim reported she was walking along the 1300 block of Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay at approximately 10:15 p.m. when she walked past a man sitting on some stairs. She told investigators that after she passed, the man got up and grabbed her from behind, touched her inappropriately and tried to drag her into some bushes.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged man with a pot belly and some scruff on his face. He was wearing a black hat and khaki shorts that had pockets.

“We are seeking assistance from the public to locate witnesses who may have observed someone matching the description of the suspect, before or after the assault,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “Additionally, we are asking anyone who was driving through the area around the time this occurred to check their dashcam footage for images of the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

