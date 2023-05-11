Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses to stabbing incident

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a stabbing incident in the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

On Sunday, May 7, at approximately 6 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue following a report that a male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a weapon.

The male suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, wearing glasses, a blue or grey hooded sweater and jeans.

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying and speaking with the driver and/or occupants of a red four-door SUV which was travelling west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue from Cliffe Avenue at the time of the assault.

Additionally, investigators are seeking to identify and speak with two male witnesses who were walking west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue from Cliffe Avenue at the time of the assault.

Investigators are also looking for any residences with video surveillance situated along Fitzgerald Avenue between 26th Street and 19th Street between 6 and 7 p.m. on May 7.

If you are one of the witnesses being sought, know who they are, or have video surveillance, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-338-1321.

