The Comox Valley RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Theodore Rasmussen.

The 28-year-old caucasian man is listed as 5’10” and 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted for assault and uttering threats.

Anyone who knows of Rasmussen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

