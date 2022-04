The Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jasmine Turnbull.

Turnbull is five feet, four inches in height and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Turnbull is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jasmine Turnbull is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

