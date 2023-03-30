The Comox Valley Record is up for several Ma Murray awards.

Comox Valley Record staff up for numerous Ma Murray awards

  Mar. 30, 2023
The BC & Yukon Community News Media Association announced its finalists for the 2023 Ma Murray Awards on Thursday, March 30, and the Comox Valley Record has several contenders.

The Record has been named a finalist in Newspaper Excellence Award – an honour it last won in 2015.

Trio Magazine has been named a finalist for the Special Publication Award for the third straight year. The quarterly magazine, led by editor Erin Haluschak, finished with a silver medal in 2021 and 2022.

Haluschak has also been named as a finalist in the Feature Video Award category, for her piece on Vancouver Island marmots released on Mount Washington.

Record editor Terry Farrell is up for a video award of his own. He is a finalist in the Breaking News Video category for his report on a semi-driver being airlifted to hospital after rolling his truck on Highway 19.

Finally, Record multimedia marketing consultant Tracey Lawrence has been named a finalist in the Ad Design Award category, for her work on an Ashley Home furniture ad.

Winners will be announced on May 4.

