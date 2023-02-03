Comox Valley Regional District among 49 recipients of provincial funding to mitigate disaster risks

In December of 2014, the Courtenay River flooded its banks and spilled into Lewis Park. The city declared a state of emergency. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District is one of 49 First Nations and local governments throughout B.C. that will receive provincial funding to help reduce risks from future disasters related to natural hazards and climate change.

The CVRD is receiving $129,850 in funding for the Comox Road Flood Mitigation Process project.

“No one wants or expects to deal with natural disasters but investing in our infrastructure early means we can save time, money, and people, when problems arise,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “This grant will help the Comox Valley plan and prepare for flooding disasters, to keep our community safe.”

“The climate crisis will continue to increase the risk of natural disasters in British Columbia over the years ahead,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Local governments and First Nations are important partners in ensuring that communities are prepared for what will come and we’re taking action to support them in this critical work. The projects enabled by this funding will make a big difference for First Nations and communities throughout B.C. in their efforts to keep lives and livelihoods safe from potential disasters.”

A total of $23.4 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will support communities to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme temperatures

The Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream under the CEPF supports the Province’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The CEPF is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and funds projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

Climate changeComox Valley