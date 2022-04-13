Comox Valley Regional District board adopts 2022-2026 budget

The Comox Valley Regional District board has adopted its 2022-2026 financial plan, which includes a total consolidated budget for 2022 of $189.8 million, comprised of $86.2M for operating and $103.6M for capital projects.

“The Rethink Comox Valley COVID-19 response and renewal plans endorsed by the CVRD board in mid-2020 continued to be an important lens focused on this year’s financial planning, particularly as our communities move through these still early stages of recovery,” says Kevin Douville, manager of financial planning and acting CFO. “This budget represents a measured return to normal, pre-pandemic service levels for many regional services that will continue to face a number of uncertainties due in part to the pandemic.”

Individual budgets for all regional services were presented to the respective committees and commissions for review and feedback over an eight-week period starting in January. Good fiscal management and financial best practices remain at the core of the CVRD’s annual financial planning process. This year’s financial plan results in an overall 3.78 per cent increase in property tax requisitions from 2021.

“The CVRD delivers 102 services across the entire Comox Valley,” says board chair Jesse Ketler. “Each homeowner’s property tax impact will vary depending on the mix of regional district services provided to either the municipality or electoral (rural) area in which their home is located. If residents are unsure what services are provided in their area contact the CVRD at 250-334-6000.”

In addition to three new local area services established in 2021 as a result of the conversion of the Union Bay Improvement District, three additional services including Denman and Hornby Islands High-Speed Internet Contribution, Saratoga Beach Community Mosquito Management, and the Baynes Sound Community Facilities all had successful public assent processes.

The 2022 – 2026 plan reflects major capital projects underway, including the following planned activities budgeted in 2022:

•Completing construction of the Regional Organics Composting facility in Campbell River, due to be operating in late 2022.

•Final design, engineering and procurement work for the Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

•Wrap up of the Comox Valley Water Treatment Plant project which celebrated its grand opening Sept. 21, 2021; it’s now providing fresh, filtered and fully disinfected drinking water to 50,000 residents.

These projects are in addition to regular services including land use planning, fire protection, electoral areas parks and greenways, building inspection, drinking water treatment and supply, operation of the waste management centres and recreation facilities.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/currentbudget

budgetComox Valley Regional District