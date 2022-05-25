Comox Valley Regional District director Hamir announces re-election bid

Incumbent politician and local farmer Arzeena Hamir is formally declaring that she will run again for the position of director, Area B on the Comox Valley Regional District.

Hamir has held this seat since 2018, representing the rural areas of Grantham, Seal Bay, Little River, Lazo, Croteau Beach and portions of Comox Bay Road.

“It’s been an honour to represent Area B during a truly challenging time with COVID keeping us apart physically,” Hamir states. “To be able to bring people’s concerns to the table and champion them is something I truly enjoy. I’ve loved being able to connect with people across the entirety of Area B and work with my colleagues from the municipalities to get things done.”

Hamir listed a few accomplishments that have stood out for her.

“First and foremost, it was getting the bioreactors covered at the Sewage Treatment Plant so that residents on Curtis Road no longer had to live with odour issues. Second, working with Area C Director Edwin Grieve to get the Merville Fire Hall built, supporting both Area C and Area B homeowners. And last but not least, it was ending the contract with Comox Valley Economic Development Society (CVEDS).

“What I’ve learned is that change takes time and when an institution like CVEDS has been around for almost 20 years, it takes a while for people to feel comfortable with alternatives. We now have a Tourism Service that is costing the regional district almost $1 million less. It’s been a huge savings to taxpayers and we’re still getting excellent support for our hoteliers, tour operators, and tourism companies.”

What would Hamir’s hopes be for next term?

“I am so excited that the CVRD is finally renewing its agricultural plan and has hired an agricultural co-ordinator. It’s something I’ve championed since day one. I think this will really support growth in the food and farming sector, increasing economic development and food security. Additionally, a Regional Parks Service will mean that the entire community will be contributing to help purchase land for regional parks. And we know how much our community has depended on our parks over the last two years. Lastly, I am really hoping to see more access to childcare in the rural areas where I know we have such low availability.”

The 2022 local government election will be held on Oct. 15.

