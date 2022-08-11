File photo outside CVRD office.

Comox Valley Regional District directors ask for clarity about vice-chair role

The Comox Valley Regional District board approved a remuneration/expenses bylaw that includes $7,500 annually to the vice-chair as of 2023.

At first, Area A director Daniel Arbour opposed adoption of the bylaw due to an inconsistency in the policy, which does not outline responsibilities for the vice-chair. All responsibilities are assigned to the chair.

“While we’ve been blessed with (Area B) director (Arzeena) Hamir, we could end up with a board where the vice-chair doesn’t attend weekly meetings, doesn’t look after the waste management, doesn’t do all these extra things and gets the $7,500, whereas chairs that are active, for example listening to (Courtenay) director (Doug) Hillian chair the sewage commission, overseeing a $100 million project, gets nothing,” Arbour said at the Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. “I don’t think we’ve gotten this bylaw right.”

In the past four years as vice-chair, Hamir described the role as “make-it-up-as-you-go-along.” She suggests outlining the roles would help a new vice-chair understand what is to be expected.

“I do agree a bit more clarity to that role would be helpful to a new vice-chair,” Hamir said.

Area C director Edwin Grieve agreed that defining the role of a vice-chair, or co-chair, is necessary because the workload has increased in the past decade since he served two years in that role.

The board approved a motion from Hamir for staff to prepare a report about policy amendments regarding chair and vice-chair roles, outlining specific roles of the vice-chair.

