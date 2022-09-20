Comox Valley Regional District encourages citizens to vote

The Comox Valley Regional District is encouraging residents in Electoral Areas A, B and C to vote in the upcoming local government election. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District is encouraging residents in Electoral Areas A, B and C to vote in the upcoming local government election.

“Your opinions, your perspective, your concerns and your values matter,” said CVRD Chief Election Officer, Jake Martens. “Make your voice heard by ensuring you get out and vote this October.”

Advanced Voting:

•Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until 8 pm, CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Ave.;

•Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until 8 pm, CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Ave.;

Additional Advance Voting Opportunities:

•Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon, Denman Activity Centre Gymnasium – 1111 Northwest Road, Denman Island;

•Thursday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m., New Horizons Hall – 1765 Sollans Road, Hornby Island;

General Voting Day Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Electoral Area A (Baynes Sound – Denman/Hornby Islands):

•Union Bay Community Hall – 5401 Island Highway South, Union Bay

•Royston Community Hall – 3902 Island Highway, Royston

•Hornby Island Elementary School – 2100 Sollans Road, Hornby Island

•Denman Activity Centre Gymnasium- 1111 Northwest Road, Denman Island

•CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

Electoral Area B (Lazo North)

•North Island Distance Education School (NIDES – formerly Tsolum Elementary) – 2505 Smith Road, Courtenay

•Airport Elementary School – 1475 Salmonberry Drive, Comox

•CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

Electoral Area C (Puntledge – Black Creek)

•North Island Distance Education School (NIDES) – 2505 Smith Road, Courtenay

•Living Waters Church – 2222 Regent Road, Black Creek

•CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

In addition to in-person voting opportunities, mail ballot voting is also available. Review information provided on the 2022 Elections webpage at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/elections regarding mail ballot voting.

