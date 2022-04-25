The Comox Valley Regional District has conmmenced legal action against the shipbreaking company in Union Bay. File photo

Comox Valley Regional District initiates legal action against Union Bay shipbreaking company

The Comox Valley Regional District has initiated court action against the shipbreaking company in Union Bay.

According to a press release sent out on Monday, April 26, the CVRD “filed a notice of civil claim with the Supreme Court of British Columbia seeking assistance from the court to stop ship breaking operations at 5084 Island Highway,” on Thursday, April 14.

“We have heard and understand the issues that have been raised regarding the property,” said Amanda Yasinski, manager of bylaw compliance. “The operations on the property are not allowed under the current zoning restrictions.”

The action was approved by the board at the Feb. 15 meeting, after the the company – Deep Water Recovery – ignored an injunction filed in January to halt the operation because it contravenes zoning bylaws.

Mark Jurisich of DWR has not returned calls for comment.

ALSO: Shipbreaking continues in Union Bay despite injunction

