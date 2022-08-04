Comox Valley Regional District issues campfire ban

As a result of a campfire ban enacted by BC Wildfire Service, the Comox Valley Regional District and its surrounding partner agencies are issuing the same campfire ban, effective at noon Thursday, Aug. 4.

Campfires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, including all provincial parks, crown land and private property. The prohibition is being issued to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety.

The following area fire departments are involved in the campfire ban:

• Comox Fire Rescue

• Courtenay Fire Department

• Cumberland Fire Rescue

• Denman Island Fire Rescue

• Fanny Bay Volunteer Fire Department

• Hornby Island Fire Rescue

• Oyster River Fire Rescue

• Ships Point Volunteer Fire Department

• Union Bay Fire Rescue

The campfire prohibition does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or portable campfire devices that use briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, provided they are CSA or ULC approved, and the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

To further reduce wildfire risk in the Comox Valley, a smoking ban has been issued in all CVRD parks.

