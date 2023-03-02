Comox Valley Regional District launches regional parks service

Area A director Daniel Arbour is chair of the CVRD’s parks and trails committee. File photo

After decades of consideration, the Comox Valley Regional District has launched a regional parks service — a collaboration between local municipalities and rural areas to pool money for significant land purchases in the future.

Area A director Daniel Arbour — elected chair of the parks and trails committee Tuesday — said the lack of a regional approach in the past has resulted in missed opportunities, such as a possible purchase of Stotan Falls.

He said the committee’s first task is to build a long-term strategy for the new fund, focusing on conservation, recreation and active transportation.

“Parks are interesting,” said Arbour, who studied the colonial legacy of parks while working on a masters degree. In the early 2000s he was involved in an initiative to create a park in Clayoquot Sound.

“I’m sure each of you believe there will be a need to engage K’ómoks First Nation early and often in this body of work.”

Courtenay Coun. Wendy Morin will serve as the committee’s vice-chair.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Regional DistrictparksTrails