Area A director Daniel Arbour is chair of the CVRD’s parks and trails committee. File photo

Area A director Daniel Arbour is chair of the CVRD’s parks and trails committee. File photo

Comox Valley Regional District launches regional parks service

After decades of consideration, the Comox Valley Regional District has launched a regional parks service — a collaboration between local municipalities and rural areas to pool money for significant land purchases in the future.

Area A director Daniel Arbour — elected chair of the parks and trails committee Tuesday — said the lack of a regional approach in the past has resulted in missed opportunities, such as a possible purchase of Stotan Falls.

He said the committee’s first task is to build a long-term strategy for the new fund, focusing on conservation, recreation and active transportation.

“Parks are interesting,” said Arbour, who studied the colonial legacy of parks while working on a masters degree. In the early 2000s he was involved in an initiative to create a park in Clayoquot Sound.

“I’m sure each of you believe there will be a need to engage K’ómoks First Nation early and often in this body of work.”

Courtenay Coun. Wendy Morin will serve as the committee’s vice-chair.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Regional DistrictparksTrails

Previous story
Alex Murdaugh killed wife, son to buy time, prosecutor says
Next story
Comox hosting free International Women’s Day workshop

Just Posted

International Women’s Day is March 8. (Stock photo)
Comox hosting free International Women’s Day workshop

This stolen truck ended up on a front lawn in Courtenay after the driver tried to dodge a roadblock.
Driver of stolen truck in Courtenay brought injuries onto himself: IIO

North Island College Comox Valley campus. File photo
Applications open for North Island College student scholarships and bursaries

The cottage-style shed measures 99” (l) x 75” (w) x 106” (h), with an entrance deck measuring 48” x 75.” Photo supplied.
Garden Shed Auction to help Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Courtenay build