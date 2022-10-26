File photo of CVRD office.

File photo of CVRD office.

Comox Valley Regional District offers earthquake preparedness session

Each year, thousands of people face emergency situations that can affect their lives forever. Emergencies can change an entire neighbourhood in a matter of days, so it’s important to be prepared before disasters strike.

Although earthquakes within the Comox Valley are rare, it’s important to be ready. Join the Comox Valley Regional District for a free online earthquake preparedness information session featuring Alison Bird, earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, as she talks about earthquakes, tectonics, local hazards, and how we can all get prepared.

The session runs from 7–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Register at Webinar Registration or call 250-334-6000.

The Comox Valley Emergency Program has a number of simple steps to help get you prepared so you are not caught off guard. Residents need to be prepared to be self-sufficient for a week or more following a major disaster.

To learn more about emergency preparedness and how to prepare your family/household, visit the CVRD’s Emergency Preparedness page.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictEmergency Preparedness

