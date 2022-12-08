Comox Valley Regional District provides $10,000 to Black Creek Food Share

Black Creek Bread of Life Food Share operates out of the United Mennonite Church. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District will provide $10,000 to support the Black Creek Bread of Life Food Share in its efforts to help surrounding communities in the battle against food insecurity, and in terms of community outreach.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, directors approved the sum from Area C.

“Really happy to see this come forward,” Courtenay director Evan Jolicoeur said.

The faith-based Bread of Life Food Share is run by 25 volunteers and provides the following services:

•A food share program three days a week;

•Delivery of 50 to 80 hampers per week;

•Advocacy for individuals and families looking for housing;

•Advocacy for seniors who need assistance with Island Health, and with online computer services;

•Counselling, financial and coaching services.

Its Christmas Hamper Distribution program is scheduled for Dec. 20 and 21. Last year, the Food Share distributed 113 hampers, but applications may be capped this year due to a lack of financial support. Donations are down from the previous year.

The Comox Valley Food Bank has also served the Black Creek area for more than 30 years.

The CVRD provided the Bread of Life Food Share with $5,500 in 2020.



