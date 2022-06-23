Comox Valley Regional District, USW reach new collective agreement

The Comox Valley Regional District and United Steel Workers Union Local 1-1937, which represents approximately 90 full-time and part-time employees, have agreed on a new four-year collective agreement. It will be effective Feb. 1, 2022 and be in place until Jan. 31, 2026.

“We recognize these are unprecedented bargaining times and appreciate the collaborative approach of USW representatives to reach a fair and balanced agreement,” said James Warren, the CVRD’s deputy chief administrative officer. “We are pleased with the results and feel that this agreement reflects the valued contributions of our employees, and we look forward to continuing to work with USW to provide accessible and inclusive recreation services to the region.”

The agreement will provide USW staff with wage increases annually with 2.5 per cent in 2022, and in following years 2.25 per cent, 2.25 per cent, and three per cent, respectively. In addition, market adjustments for specific positions will be made to ensure comparable rates to other recreational facilities. The new agreement also provides increased enhancements for recertification and training requirements as well as health benefits.

“On behalf of the USW bargaining committee, I would like to thank the CVRD bargaining team and the CVRD board for collectively bargaining a successful contract,” said Shelley Siemens, business agent for the union.

The collective agreement will be revised and available when ready at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/collectiveagreements.

