BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District have announced route 15, Comox Mall/Aquatic Centre. File photo

Comox Valley Regional Transit System adds new route

Riders in the Comox Valley Regional Transit System will soon benefit from multiple service improvements starting Sunday, March 20, including the launch of a new route.

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District have announced route 15, Comox Mall/Aquatic Centre, which will provide service to K’ómoks First Nation and residents living along Back Road with six round trips on Wednesdays and Fridays. The first trip is Wednesday, March 23.

Riders throughout the community will also benefit from more frequent trips on routes 1 Anfield Centre/Comox Mall, 10 Fanny Bay and 12 Oyster River/Downtown, including:

•A new weekday morning trip on route 10 from Fanny Bay to Courtenay;

•A new weekday afternoon trip on route 12, connecting with Campbell River route 6 Oyster River/Willow Point.

BC Transit encourages customers to use NextRide and the Transit app for real-time bus tracking and additional trip planning resources.

For more information on fares, routes and schedules, check your Rider’s Guide, visit bctransit.com/comox-valley/ or call (250) 339-5453.

