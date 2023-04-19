The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa. Black Press file photo

Comox Valley resort finalist in provincial accommodation awards

Only a handful of Vancouver Island hotels were recognized as finalists

The Kingfisher Ocenaside Resort & Spa and its executive chef have been recognized as finalists in some of the top hotels and accommodations in the province.

The BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence highlight the accomplishments of the provincial accommodation community and last week announced the Comox Valley resort was a finalist in two categories – Hotel of the Year and Heart of Hospitality Award.

“Their outstanding accomplishments have not only elevated the standard for the provincial accommodation sector but have showcased the remarkable strength and talent of our industry,”said Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO of the BCHA in a release.

Only a handful of Vancouver Island hotels were recognized as finalists and the Kingfisher is against the Oswego Hotel, the Parkside Hotel & Spa, Robin Hood Inn & Suites and Versante Hotel in the Hotel of the Year category.

Richard Benson, executive chef of the hotel is up against Kunal Dighe, executive chef of JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.

The winners will be announced May 2 in Kelowna.


