The Comox Valley Sewer Service’s Liquid Waste Management Plan (LWMP) is nearing completion. File photo

Comox Valley sewer plans ready to share with community

The Comox Valley Sewer Service’s Liquid Waste Management Plan (LWMP) is nearing completion – and the Comox Valley Regional District is ready to share the next steps.

A key outcome from this process is the Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project, which is set to begin construction on a new sewer forcemain through K’ómoks First Nation lands, the Town of Comox and the Lazo Hill area in 2023.

“This plan is critical to protecting the beaches and waters of our community, while ensuring a reliable service for everyone in the decades to come,” said Doug Hillian, chair of the Comox Valley Sewage Commission. “We are thankful to everyone who took part in this intensive process – your input has helped to shape a strong plan going forward.”

The development of the LWMP – a long-term wastewater management planning tool – began in 2018, and included multiple stages of assessment, analysis and public engagement to determine long-term plans for the pipes, pump stations and treatment plant that manages sewage from Courtenay, Comox and K’ómoks First Nation. The most urgent concern is the aging forcemain that runs along Balmoral Beach (Willemar Bluffs), and is at risk of damage from waves, rocks and logs.

An update about the LWMP and next steps for construction of the conveyance project, identified as a top priority through the plan, will be provided at an open house Monday, April 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Comox Recreation Centre. Proof of vaccine will be required as per Provincial Health Order(s).

There will also be an online webinar (Zoom) on Wednesday, April 13 from noon-1 p.m.

Register at www.connectcvrd.ca/lwmp

Comox Valley Regional Districtinfrastructure

