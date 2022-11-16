Comox Valley Water restrictions reduced to Stage 2

Stage 2 water restrictions will be removed once Comox Lake levels return to the seasonal norm. File photo

As a result of Puntledge River inflow levels set out by BC Hydro, the Comox Valley Water System will be reducing water restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2 effective Wednesday, Nov. 16.

This shift in water restrictions is based on the CVRD water licence and water use agreement in partnership with BC Hydro. Although we are reducing water restrictions, rainfall continues to be significantly lower than usual. Please continue to use good judgment with your water use.

“We want to thank residents for respecting the Stage 3 water restrictions,” says Mike Herschmiller, Manager of Water Services with the CVRD. “While this extended drought is still upon us, the minor increase in river flow allows us to move to Stage 2 restrictions. It is still important for Comox Valley residents to remain diligent and continue to be thoughtful with your water use.”

Stage 2 restrictions will be removed once Comox Lake levels return to the seasonal norm, and BC Hydro increases the river flow above the minimum fish flow of 15.4 cubic metres per second.

Under Stage 2, lawn and garden sprinkling is permitted from 5–8 a.m. and 7–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for even numbered addresses, and Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for odd numbered addresses.

For more details about permitted activities under Stage 2, visit the CVRD’s Water Restrictions page.

Comox Valley Regional District